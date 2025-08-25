Snoop Dogg speaks out on LGBTQ representation in kids films

Snoop Dogg wishes kids films these days didn't have LGBTQ characters -- because he doesn't want to have to explain it to his grandchildren.

While appearing on the It's Giving podcast, Snoop related a story about the time he was watching the 2022 Pixar film Lightyear -- a Toy Story spinoff -- with his 7-year-old grandson. In the film, Buzz's best friend Alisha is said to have had a baby with her wife, Kiko.

"Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, [was] like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'" Snoop recalled. He said he thought, "Oh s***, I didn't come here for this s***, I just came here to watch the goddamn movie!"

He said he had the following conversation with his grandson: "Just watch the movie!" "Uh-uh. They just said she and she had a baby. They both women! How did she have a baby?" "Shh, the movie ain't over yet!"

"So it’s like ... I’m scared to go to the movies now!" Snoop exclaimed. "Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for."

"It threw me for a loop," Snoop admitted. "These are kids. Like, we have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer!"

