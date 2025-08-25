Snoop Dogg speaks out on LGBTQ representation in kids films

Snoop Dogg performs at NBCUniversal Upfront in NYC, May, 2025  (Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Snoop Dogg wishes kids films these days didn't have LGBTQ characters -- because he doesn't want to have to explain it to his grandchildren.

While appearing on the It's Giving podcast, Snoop related a story about the time he was watching the 2022 Pixar film Lightyear -- a Toy Story spinoff -- with his 7-year-old grandson. In the film, Buzz's best friend Alisha is said to have had a baby with her wife, Kiko.

"Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, [was] like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'" Snoop recalled. He said he thought, "Oh s***, I didn't come here for this s***, I just came here to watch the goddamn movie!"

He said he had the following conversation with his grandson: "Just watch the movie!" "Uh-uh. They just said she and she had a baby. They both women! How did she have a baby?" "Shh, the movie ain't over yet!"

"So it’s like ... I’m scared to go to the movies now!" Snoop exclaimed. "Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for."

"It threw me for a loop," Snoop admitted. "These are kids. Like, we have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!