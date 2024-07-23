Snoop Dogg selected as final torchbearer for Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg's responsibilities for the Paris Olympics have increased. In addition to being a commentator for NBC, he's been chosen as the final torchbearer before the opening ceremony, so he should try not to "Drop It Like It's Hot."

The mayor of Saint-Denis, Mathieu Hanotin, took to the social platform X to announce that the rapper will walk through the Paris suburb with the Olympic torch. "Saint Denis: last step before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast @SnoopDogg for the last stretch of the Olympic Flame," he wrote in a message translated from French to English.

Snoop is already in Paris, according to a photo of him in front of the Hôtel de Ville. "U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg," he captioned an X post.

Per NBC, he'll "provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show" and "explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends and families."

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop said in a statement, per People. "We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let's elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics takes place Friday.

