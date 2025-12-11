Snoop Dogg expands 'Doggyland' ﻿with new children's books series

Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Snoop Dogg's Doggyland is expanding beyond the internet. The rapper has announced a new children's book inspired by the "Affirmation Song" from his YouTube series Doggyland: Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

Titled Snoop Dogg's Doggyland: Affirmations Song, the book will feature positive affirmations from the original 2022 track.

"Doggyland's been killing it with our music and our videos, so it only made sense to bring the magic to the world of books," Snoop tells People.

The book will be released on Feb. 24, 2026, through Little Bee Books — a partnership Snoop says feels like the ideal match for the project. "They understand what Doggyland is all about — how to bring our fun and engaging methods of learning to kids in a whole new way," he explains. "You know when you got the buzz from the bee and the woof from the dog that these books are going to make noise."

Affirmations Song will be the first installment in a nine-book series that will span board books, sound books and activity books. Like the show, the series will spotlight the upbeat songs and life lessons taught by beloved characters such as Bow Wizzle, Woofee, Yap Yap, Chow Wow and Barks-A-Locks.

The remaining eight books are scheduled for release between spring 2026 and fall 2027.

