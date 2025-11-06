Snoop Dogg cancels New Year's Eve special to focus on Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg has postponed the partying from December to February, when the Olympics will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Deadline reports his Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve special, which had been scheduled to air Dec. 31 on NBC, has been canceled as he shifts his focus to preparing for the Olympic Games.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Deadline. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

Snoop will reprise his role as correspondent for the Olympics, after previously taking on that duty at the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22.

It's not clear what programming will replace Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.