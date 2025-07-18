Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner, investor of Swansea City soccer club

Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Snoop Dogg is known just as much for sports as he is for music. His latest venture is in the world of fútbol: He's now the co-owner and an investor of the Swansea City AFC football club in Swansea, Wales.

"For many years I've been associated with soccer," says Snoop in a voice-over that soundtracks a montage of footage of him wearing various soccer kits over the years. "Yeah, I've worn a lot of kits in my life. But now I'm at the part of my life where I'm trying to find a kit that fits. The kit with the hit."

He continues, “You know what I’m talking about. One team. The underdogs. [A] team that feels like me, that reals like me. I’m talking about Swansea City. Yeah baby! I’m not a player, I’m a owner. Swansea City, we coming to a hood near you. Big Snoop Dogg, Swansea City, baby, let’s go!”

Snoop also issued a statement posted on the club's official website about his "special" "move into club ownership with Swansea City."

"The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me," he explains. "This is a proud, working class city and club."

He adds that he is "going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!