Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas in April

Smokey Robinson has booked a trio of dates in Las Vegas.

The legendary R&B singer will bring his Legacy Tour to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with shows April 2, April 4 and April 5.

A Citi presale for tickets kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

This is a return trip to The Venetian Theatre for Smokey. This is also the third straight April he’ll be headlining the venue.

Smokey also has several dates booked for later this year. His next show is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at smokeyrobinson.com.

