Smokey Robinson to drop ‘inspiration’ album, 'What the World Needs Now', in April

R&B legend Smokey Robinson is showing his gratitude with a brand-new album, What the World Needs Now, dropping April 25. In a post on Instagram he describes the record as an "inspiration" album.

The record, Smokey's first since 2023's Gasms, features 10 tracks, combining covers of songs like "Lean on Me," "What a Wonderful World," "I'll Take You There" and "You've Got a Friend" with original songs "Be Kind to the Growing Mind" and "Food For Thought."

Two tracks have been released to preview the record: "Be Thankful for What You've Got" and "Lean on Me."

“I have always felt the presence of God in my life,” said Robinson. “Gratitude is key to a relationship with God. ‘Be Thankful for What You’ve Got’ stands out to me because it’s about gratitude.”

What the World Needs Now is available for preorder. Here is the track list:

"Be Thankful For What You've Got"

"What a Wonderful World "

"Three Little Birds"

"Everything is Beautiful"

"What the World Needs Now"

"Lean on Me"

"I'll Take You There"

"You've Got a Friend"

"Be Kind to the Growing Mind "

"Food for Thought"

