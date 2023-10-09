Simone Biles wins sixth world title, becomes most decorated gymnast in history

Simone Biles has made gymnastics history.

On Friday, the gymnastics superstar, 26, won her 27th world championship medal when she earned the gold for the individual all-around title at the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, with a score of 58.399 in the women's all-around. The win was her sixth all-around title, the most in history (man or woman).

In competition Sunday, Biles tacked on three more medals with a gold performance on the balance beam and gold in her floor routine, plus a silver on vault.

"Ten years ago I won my first worlds so it was emotional. It means everything to me, the fight, everything that I've put in to get back to this place, feel comfortable and confident enough to compete," Biles said after the competition.

Biles has won a record 37 world and Olympic medals, making her the most decorated gymnast in history.

Shilese Jones, Biles' Team USA teammate, earned bronze in the women's all-around category while Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won silver.

