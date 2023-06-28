Simone Biles set to make gymnastics return after 3 years

Simone Biles is set to return to a gymnastics competition for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 Olympic individual all-around champion, was announced as a competitor at the U.S. Classic in Chicago on August 4 and 5, according to USA Gymnastics, which also shared the news via Twitter Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who has four Olympic gold medals to her name, dealt with mental health problems during the Tokyo Games and dropped out of several competitions. She cheered on her teammates, who won team silver.

She previously used the Classic as a comeback meet in 2018, following her record-breaking run at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

With 25 world championship medals, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history.

Last year, President Joe Biden awarded Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom; at 25, she made history as the youngest person to be awarded the nation's highest civilian honor.

During her time away from the sport, Biles married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

