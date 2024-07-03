Sheila E is excited to celebrate on 'A Capitol Fourth'

Sheila E is one of the many performers booked for the annual PBS special A Capitol Fourth, and she's looking forward to celebrating our nation's independence in Washington, D.C., for the first time.

“I think just the celebration in itself is pretty exciting for our first time being here [in D.C.],” she tells ABC Audio. “And I love that this is something new for me and my band.”

Sheila says fans can expect her to play a medley of tunes, which will include her hit “The Glamorous Life.”

“I have to play that. I think that's what people want to hear," she says. "We have a short window to present to the people some exciting music and I think they'll enjoy it. They'll definitely dance.”

Being in D.C. means Sheila won’t be spending July Fourth with her family, sharing that her typical Independence Day includes a barbecue, with her mom making her special potato salad, which Sheila says “is the best ever.”

She says, "Traditionally we're outside and barbecuing and playing games, and just having fun with the family and some friends."

A Capitol Fourth, America's longest-running live national Fourth of July TV tradition, will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a telecast of the fireworks live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Other performers include Smokey Robinson, Sister Sledge featuring Slegendary, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Fitz and Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

