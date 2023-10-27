Sha'Carri Richardson named among 11 women nominated for Women's World Athlete of the Year Award

Track and field world champion Sha'Carri Richardson may soon add another accolade to her resume.

The sprinting superstar was announced as one of 11 women up for the 2023 Women's World Athlete of the Year award.

The list — which reflects the women's standout performances at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label Road Races and other world events — recognizes Richardson for her 100-meter World Champion victory and for being a world bronze medalist in the 200-meter race.

While Richardson represents the U.S. on the list, she's joined by fellow champ, Jamaica native Shericka Jackson, who came in second place in the 100m run in Budapest in August — a narrow lost to Richardson's first-place win.

Also up for the honor is Kenya-born distance runner Faith Kipyegon, who's recognized for her victories as the world 1500m and 5000m champion and for her world records in 1500m, mile and 5000m.

The award news can serve as a testament to Richardson's resilience in the face of adversity. After being barred from the 2021 Tokyo games due to a positive marijuana test and later redeeming herself as the winner of future races, Richardson proved true her famous tagline: "I'm not back, I'm better."

A three-way voting process, which closes at midnight October 28, will determine the finalists.

The five winners will be revealed December 11 on World Athletics' social media platforms.

