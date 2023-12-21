Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" tops ﻿'Rolling Stone﻿'s Best Rap Songs of 2023 list

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Rolling Stone compiled its list of 15 best rap songs of the year, naming none other than Sexyy Red and her Billboard chart-topping track "SkeeYee" as #1.

The magazine recognized the song, which released on June 9 and is produced by Tay Keith, for it's monthslong viral run, the track's "nostalgic" production and Sexyy's unapologetic rap style.

"Enter Sexyy Redd with 2023's 'SkeeYee,' where she reps her roots with curt this-is-where-I'm-from-and-this-is-what-I-like bars about cutting up in Hellcats and strip clubs," Rolling Stone writes. "Her conversational delivery and almost whiny trills make her exciting flow feel casual."

Earlier this year, the social media famous hit scored the #1 spot on Billboard's TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart, which debuted in September. "SkeeYee" also came in at #3 on Complex'Best Songs of 2023, which the magazine unveiled on December 19.

Other songs featured on Rolling Stone's top 15 include Latto and Cardi B's "Put it on Da Floor Again," "Deli" by Ice SpiceDrake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter," "Fukumean" by Gunna, and Offset and Cardi B's "Jealousy" at #15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!