Sexyy Red, Chris Brown, GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist and more tapped for Summer Walker's 'Finally Over It'

Summer Walker has cordially invited a few artists to join her in the wedding being teased in her Finally Over It rollout. She shared a seating chart on her Instagram Monday featuring the breakdown of five tables and the stars, producers and songwriters sitting at each.

Jeremih and Lil Yachty are among those seated at table one, while table three will seat Anderson .Paak, Sailorr, GloRilla and Sexyy Red. Latto, Bryson Tiller, Teddy Swims, Chris Brown and 21 Savage will all be at table four, and table five includes Mariah the Scientist, Brent Faiyaz, Monaleo and reality television star NeNe Leakes.

Others attending the celebration are producers Nineteen85, Brian-Michael Cox, The-Dream, Terrace Martin and more.

Summer also revealed the guests in a video featuring Pour Minds hosts Drea Nicole and Lex P as they work as caterers for Summer's wedding. They casually mention the names of the featured artists as they chatter about the event in the kitchen.

Summer's feature reveal continues the rollout for her album Finally Over It. She previously channeled Anna Nicole Smith in the cover art, which sees her posing in a wedding dress alongside an elderly man in a wheelchair.

Summer also recently helped fans in Atlanta get rid of their ex's things via the Finally Over It Dump Truck Service, which donated the clutter to local Atlanta charities. She then hosted an Escape Room experience, giving winners the chance to hear the new album for the first time.

Finally Over It arrives on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.