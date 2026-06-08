Nattawit Khomsanit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

See how many players from Georgia have played for U.S. in World Cup

The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world. FIFA estimates that around 5 billion people tuned in during the last tournament in 2022 in Qatar. To put that in perspective, only about 2.5% of that total (125.6 million) watched the 2026 Super Bowl.

The 2026 World Cup is expected to bring in even more viewers. It kicks off on June 11, and what you may not know is that it will feature more foreign-born players than ever before in the tournament's nearly 100-year history, according to the University of Oxford's Centre on Migration, Policy and Society (also known as Compas). They report that "nearly one in four of the 1,248 players selected for national teams were born in a different country from the one they will represent." The U.S. team of 26, for example, includes six foreign-born players and one who largely grew up outside of the country. The remaining 19 hail from 11 states, leaving 39 states unrepresented at this year's tournament.

But what about when you look further back at the makeup of players since the tournament's inception in 1930? Here, Stacker compiled data from a variety of sources to see how many soccer stars born in Georgia have had the honor of playing in the World Cup for the United States men's national soccer team throughout history. Read on to learn more about your local "football" legends.

U.S. men's national soccer team players born in Georgia

Clint Mathis

- Place of birth: Conyers

- World Cup: 2002

- Club: New York Red Bulls

Josh Wolff

- Place of birth: Stone Mountain

- World Cups: 2002, 2006

- Clubs: Chicago Fire, Kansas City Wizards

Ricardo Clark

- Place of birth: Atlanta

- World Cup: 2010

- Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Walker Zimmerman

- Place of birth: Lawrenceville

- World Cup: 2022

- Club: Nashville SC

Shaq Moore

- Place of birth: Powder Springs

- World Cup: 2022

- Club: Nashville SC

Sean Johnson

- Place of birth: Lilburn

- World Cup: 2022

- Club: New York City FC

States with the most U.S. World Cup players

#1. California (25)

#2. Pennsylvania (15)

#3. Missouri (13)

#3. New Jersey (13)

#5. New York (10)

#6. Massachusetts (9)

#7. Illinois (7)

#8. Georgia (6)

#8. Texas (6)

#8. Washington (6)

#11. Florida (4)

#11. Maryland (4)

#13. Michigan (3)

#14. Alabama (2)

#14. Washington, D.C. (2)

#14. Wisconsin (2)

#17. Arizona (1)

#17. Colorado (1)

#17. Hawaii (1)

#17. Indiana (1)

#17. Kansas (1)

#17. Minnesota (1)

#17. North Carolina (1)

#17. Ohio (1)

#17. Oklahoma (1)

#17. Rhode Island (1)

#17. Virginia (1)