Saweetie says her food concoctions are inspired by her father

If there are two things Saweetie is known for outside of her music and beauty, it's her food concoctions and business acumen. Both are displayed in her latest venture, a partnership with The Boiling Crab and Postmates. Per the deal, she's bringing a variety of seafood feasts inspired by her food combos to her fans. The Hot Mess, The Bigger Hot Mess and The Biggest Hot Mess — all of which include snow crab, shrimp, corn, andouille sausage and fries — are now available at The Boiling Crab through July 7, with Postmates exclusively delivering from participating locations.

Speaking to People, Saweetie says she got her food concoctions, which include oysters in honey barbecue sauce, from her father.

“Honestly, I get a lot of the concoctions from my dad because, as a young dad, he would make me spreads,” Saweetie says. “He would make me these cool ‘Scooby-Doo’ sandwiches with a whole bunch of chips, fries, however he wanted to make it.”

“But I've always just had a love for concoctions and for tasting new foods. I'm a really big foodie," she adds. It's why she was open to the collab: It's something she already enjoys doing.

“At this point in my career, I'm not doing things for financial benefit. I'm doing things out of passion," Saweetie says. "It's always a special moment when you're able to do business with people who you share a common interest [with]; in this case, it’s seafood.”

"The fact that it's dropping the day of Cancer season, and I'm a Cancer (my sign is a crab), it just feels so aligned and so in sync with everything that's going on for me right now," she tells People, "especially with just having new music out."

Saweetie's current single is titled "Nani."

