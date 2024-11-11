Saweetie, Doechii, Chlöe and Halle Bailey and more honored at 3rd annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

Saweetie teamed with Femme IT Forward and Live Nation for the third annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Friday, where she served as host and was honored with the Give Her FlowHERS Award.

"I'd like to thank God because without prayer and faith, I would have lost my mind a long time ago," Saweetie said in her speech, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We all know this because we know how crazy this industry can get but tonight this room is safe. Thank you all for allowing all of us to be vulnerable."

The 2024 Give Her FlowHERS Awards gala celebrated women of color who have made significant contributions across various fields. Others recognized at the event were Muse award recipient Jill Scott; Chlöe and Halle Bailey, who received the My Sister Keeper's Award; Lady London; Snoop Dogg and wife, Shante Broadus; and Nija.

GloRilla received the Big Femme Energy honor, telling the crowd, "I always live by the three D's: determination, dedication, and diligence. Don't let nobody tell y'all what y'all can't do because at the end of the day, the day gotta end. Every day the sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrow."

Doechii, this year's most-Grammy-nominated female rapper, received the Visionary Award.

“Because I know that there is always a young Black girl out there that’s watching me, I just want to say that to be a visionary, not only do you have to have a vision, but you have to have an unwavering belief and faith in that vision to make it happen,” she said. “Don’t accept no. Understand that you are not too difficult, the job is just too difficult for them and God will put you in a position and connect you with people who are able to do the job.”

