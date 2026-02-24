Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella to be inducted into 2026 NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella will soon be part of another of Hall of Fame class. They are set to be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for "individuals or groups who have been pioneers in their respective fields and whose influence continues to shape their industry for generations," according to a press release.

“As pioneers of hip-hop, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella rewrote the rules and boldly claimed space in a genre that forever changed because of their voices, style, and undeniable talent,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement. “Inducting them into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame is a celebration of more than an iconic career – it’s a tribute to trailblazers who opened doors, and inspired generations in a way that still resonates today.”

Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, added that "Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella have built a legacy defined by confidence, authenticity, and cultural influence."

“They reshaped how women are seen and heard in music, creating space for bold self-expression and empowerment," she continued. "Inducting them into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame honors a career that continues to strengthen community, elevate culture, and connect generations.”

The 57th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Deon Cole, will air live on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS. Halle Bailey, Regina Hall, Ryan Coogler, Sterling K. Brown and Delroy Lindo are among those helping to present the awards.

