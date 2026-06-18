Russell's Prayer: What the football player prayed to make Ciara his wife

ussell Wilson and Ciara attend The One Party by Uber: New York City at Pier 36 on June 12, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Uber)

People often ask Ciara to share the prayer she used to find her husband, Russell Wilson, but what did Russell pray for when it came to finding his future wife? Speaking to Keke Palmer on her podcast, he revealed he had a very specific plan for his life after his previous marriage came to an end.

“I had a whole plan,” Wilson told Palmer. “I'ma be single for about 10 years. I'ma make some friends along the way and then you gon' marry your best friend, that whole thing, and sure enough, a year and half into my plan, I meet her, and I knew exactly when I met her, she was the one."

According to Russell, he had told a friend he could see himself with Ciara before they even met.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Who do you see yourself with?’” Wilson said. “I was like, ‘Ciara.’ They were like, ‘She ain't going to like you.’ I said, ‘She ain't met me yet.’”

Years after, he had a conversation with his pastor over dinner and wrote down his “five nonnegotiables” for a future partner: a woman of faith, a woman who would be faithful, a woman like his mother, a woman who was independent and "somebody that would tilt the room."

“Those five things, I wrote down, prayed over—we prayed over that night,” he told Keke. “Three days later, I met Ci for the first time.”

The full episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer is available to watch on YouTube.

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