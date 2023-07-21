Russell Wilson enjoys "Dad Life" with stepson Future

Russell Wilson is enjoying dad life.

The pro footballer showed love to his one of his three children, Future Zahir, the son his wife, Ciara, shares with rapper Future.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, July 20, Wilson shared a sweet image of the two walking on a football field.

"Best part of the day #DadLife," he wrote.

The post comes a week after Future appeared to have dissed Wilson on his latest track, "Turn Yo Clic Up."

In the second verse of the song, Future raps, "I got it out the field / F*** Russell."

It's not the first time the Atlanta rapper took aim at Wilson. During an 2019 interview on Apple Music Beats 1, he commented on the pair's relationship, speaking about Wilson not preventing Ciara from badmouthing him in public.

"He not being a man in that position," Future said. "He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

Future and Ciara started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013, welcomed baby Future in May 2014 and broke up later that year.

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in 2016; their daughter, Sienna, was born in 2017 and son Win in 2020.

