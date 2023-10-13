Run D.M.C., Roxanne Shanté & Ice-T among National Hip-Hop Museum Hall of Fame inductees

Ice-T, Run DMC, Kurtis Blow, The Fat Boys, Roxanne Shanté and The B-Boys will be inducted into The National Hip-Hop Museum's Hall of Fame.

The hip-hop legends will be honored with a ceremony held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 28.

"I can't think of a better place to hold our largest induction ceremony to date," said Jeremy Beaver, NHHM founder and collector. "This is the culmination of five years at the museum of intense work to preserve and establish hip-hop as America's most important cultural export."

During the special hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration, the stars will be presented with a trophy, custom NHMM jacket, commemorative cassette necklace, a hat and other unique merchandise. They'll also be treated to a hip-hop 50 cake that will be crafted live at the venue.

The event will also feature a star-studded lineup of performances and appearances by The Sugarhill Gang, Flavor Flav, Kid 'n Play and more.

The first of its kind, the National Hip-Hop Museum launched in 2019 with a mission to educate visitors on the genre's history and preserve unique hip-hop artifacts. Master Gee, founding member of The Sugarhill Gang, currently serves as the museum's executive director.

