The Roots, Styles P, Laila! and more part of lineup for 2025 Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

The Roots, Styles P, Big Freedia and Laila! are some of the acts tapped to perform at the 2025 Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, a series of free and benefit shows held in parks across New York's five boroughs.

Styles P will perform at the Coney Island Amphitheater on June 14, followed by a Juneteenth show featuring Noname and Ravyn Lenae. Soca band Kes will take the Central Park stage for back-to-back performances on July 5 and July 6. Big Freedia will entertain fans on July 10 at Herbert Von King Park, where Laila!, ROC Marciano and The Alchemist will perform on July 11 and July 12, respectively. The Roots will head to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park for a performance scheduled on July 20, and Funk Flex will make three appearances: at the Hip-Hop Appreciation Park Jam & Barbecue he curated with Doug E. Fresh, his birthday party featuring Carl Thomas, Soul for Real and more, and the Funk Flex R&B Birthday Picnic.

"I am thrilled to announce our 2025 SummerStage lineup, a stellar reflection of what makes our festival so unique and beloved," said Heather Lubov, executive director of City Parks Foundation, per Variety. "The huge variety of artists we're presenting and the parks where we're located reflect our city's demographic and cultural diversity, but they also serve to unite us as neighbors and as lovers of music, regardless of our differences."

The full brochure can be found on cityparksfoundation.org. Though not included, Kehlani will also perform at SummerStage in Central Park. She's set to perform at a Pride celebration, taking place June 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

