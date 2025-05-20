Roots Picnic returns with Roots Picnic Con, a day for education and community in Philly

Roots Picnic, The Roots and Live Nation Urban
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Roots Picnic has announced its third annual Roots Picnic Con, taking place at Punchline Philly on May 30, the day before the actual festival. It's a free event for the community, offering a day of education via conversations and panels covering music education, financial literacy, tech, health and wellness and more.

Tapped to share their wealth of knowledge at the scheduled panels are Laila! and BMF's Da'VinchiTarik "Black Thought" Trotter and Malcolm D. Lee will also come together for a keynote conversation, in which they'll discuss their upcoming books, The Upcycled Self and The Best Man Unfinished Business.

Registration for the annual conference is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who register will have the chance to win a free copy of Lee's book.

The Roots Picnic Con will kick off the 2025 Roots Picnic festival, where D'Angelo with The Roots, Meek Mill, GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto and Kaytranada are slated to take the stage.

