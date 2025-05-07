The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and mystery guest headlining Blue Note Jazz Festival

The 2025 edition of the Blue Note Jazz Festival has been announced, complete with a date, location and a star-studded lineup. Set for Aug. 29-31 at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, the event will feature headliners The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, artist-in-residence Robert Glasper and a mystery guest.

Others tapped to entertain fans with performances include Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Anthony Hamilton, Willow, DJ D-Nice featuring Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane featuring Talib Kweli and Lupe Fiasco. D-Nice, Questlove, Jazzy Jeff and Talib will also curate the vibe at the afterparty, alongside Bryan-Michael Cox and Jahi Sundance. Sway and Heather B. will serve as MCs, with Affion Crockett, Deon Cole and Sam Jay set to make an appearance.

"Black Radio Experience and Robtober are the platforms I use to bring all my favorite artists and collaborators together as one big family reunion and this year is no different!" Glasper said in a statement, per Uproxx. "I'm honored to be part of such an amazing community and bring that community back together for another dope weekend in Napa."

Tickets for the Blue Note Jazz Festival go on sale via presale Wednesday, with general tickets going on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET. More information can be found onbluenotejazz.com/black-radio-experience/.

