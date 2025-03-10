Rome 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 41 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 63 °F, low of 46 °F (87% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (17 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:57 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 69 °F, low of 41 °F (41% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:56 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 72 °F, low of 45 °F (48% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 67 °F, low of 52 °F (81% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:53 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 72 °F, low of 54 °F (80% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 69 °F, low of 63 °F (89% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 70 °F, low of 52 °F (44% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (88 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM