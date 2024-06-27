Roddy Ricch is saving lives in "911" music video

Bird Vision/Atlantic Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Roddy Ricch calls 911 in his latest single and video, directed by Spike Jordan.

In it, he takes on the role of a man who saves people from danger, including a woman who almost got hit by a train.

“Shake my hand, and I might take you on a trip/ Pretty, smooth skin, nice toes, you just my type/ Usually I don’t take her home first night/ But for you, I just might/ I know you know, these b****** can’t f*** with you/ On your worst day when you come around my way,” Roddy sang.

"911" follows Ricch's "Survivor's Remorse" and appears on his upcoming third studio album, The Navy Album.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

