Rock The Bells Cruise to return with performances from Jadakiss, Talib Kweli and more

Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience is back for its second iteration, taking place November 13-17. This time, the cruse will sail from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas, with performances from the likes of Jadakiss, E-40, Rakim, Talib Kweli, DJ sets from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Capri, Mannie Fresh, Mister Cee and more to be announced. Returning are last year's hosts Roxanne Shanté and Torae.

Attendees will also have the chance to go to themed parties, open mic nights and meet & greet autograph sessions, among other events.

"Keepin the heads ringing, Rock the Bells Cruise is back!" says Jeff Cuellar, CEO of Sixthman, partner of the Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience. "Hip-Hop heads get ready for a bigger and more action-packed schedule that continues the tradition of celebrating the icons across all Hip-Hop culture while also looking ahead to the next 50 years."

More information can be found at rockthebellscruise.com.

