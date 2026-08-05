The rise of ‘sleepmaxxing’: Why people are obsessed with better sleep

CPAP reports that "sleepmaxxing" is trending as people prioritize better sleep, influenced by wellness culture, technology, and social media.

Sleep spent years sitting behind diet and exercise in conversations about better health. But over the past few years, that balance has started to look different as bedtime routines and better rest have become regular topics across wellness culture.

Much of that attention now falls under the label "sleepmaxxing," which describes the growing effort to sleep better through everyday habits. And along the way, sleep has become closely associated with health and performance, while longevity and self-care have brought even more attention to the hours people spend in bed.

Here, CPAP examines how that same demand for honest answers has grown past sleep problems and into everyday questions about health, placing sleep among the wellness topics people care about most right now.

From Hustle Culture to Recovery Culture

“Rise and grind” once summed up a work culture that treated exhaustion as proof of ambition. Years of longer hours and shorter nights made the cost harder to ignore, especially as burnout became a recognized workplace problem rather than a private failure.

The World Health Organization now defines burnout as an occupational phenomenon tied to chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Neurologist Aatif Husain told HealthCentral that many Americans still treat sleep loss as a badge of honor rather than a health risk.

His warning aligns with recovery taking a larger place in everyday health decisions. Sleep offers the most immediate place to begin, giving the body regular time to restore energy and helping people stop treating rest as something earned only after every task is finished.

The Technology Fueling the Sleep Movement

Sleep had always been part of daily life, yet most people had little more than a rough guess about how well they actually rested. But wearable devices have changed that experience by tracking movement and heart rate while a person sleeps, then showing the findings on a phone or watch after waking.

The screen first shows how long a person slept, then estimates how much time was spent across different sleep stages. Many devices also combine those measurements into a daily recovery score, giving people an easy way to compare one night's sleep with another over time.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 48% of U.S. adults have used a sleep tracker, and 55% of users changed their habits after reviewing the data. Sleep scientist Carleara Weiss told Healthline that most commercial trackers cannot diagnose sleep disorders, yet their numbers let people follow patterns that once went unnoticed.

Social Media Turned Sleep Into a Lifestyle Trend

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 56% of U.S. adults had tried a viral sleep trend, giving researchers a clear view of how online advice is changing bedtime habits. Much of that influence comes from TikTok and Instagram, where creators film evening routines and show viewers how they prepare their bedrooms for sleep.

YouTube carries the same format into longer videos, giving viewers more time to follow each part of the routine from start to finish. With more people watching and copying those habits, sleep physician and AASM spokesperson John Saito said social media can expand health knowledge, though he warned that viral trends may distract people from advice supported by research.

His caution reflects how easily sleep content moves from a screen into daily life. As those routines become part of everyday behavior, better sleep also becomes part of the wellness image many users present online.

Why High Performers are Paying Attention

Professional teams now plan bedtimes and travel schedules around the sleep athletes need before competition. And much of that planning reflects research from sleep specialist Cheri Mah, whose Stanford study linked additional sleep among basketball players with faster sprints and better shooting accuracy.

Her findings later became practical guidance for NBA champion Andre Iguodala, who worked with Mah on his sleep timing and evening routine after years of poor rest. The same concern with mental performance has also reached business executives whose decisions affect employees and customers throughout the day.

United Airlines chief Scott Kirby has described closing his office door for a 20-minute nap, telling McKinsey that a tired brain operates below full capacity and should not be making important decisions. His routine follows the same reasoning Mah brought to professional sports, since fatigue slows reaction time and makes careful judgment more difficult.

The Business of Better Sleep

Companies follow where people are spending, and growing interest in better sleep has opened a new line of business across the wellness industry.

The Global Wellness Institute estimated that people spent $73 billion on sleep products and services during 2024, following average annual growth of 12.6% since 2019. Its research covers home-based products and sleep apps, along with travel services built around better rest.

Sleep also forms part of the wider mental wellness market, which reached $268.3 billion during 2024 and is projected to grow to $434.6 billion by 2029. Its place inside such a large market has encouraged established companies and newer businesses to keep expanding what they offer.

And those businesses are now moving beyond traditional sleep products by adding digital services and travel experiences designed around better rest.

When Optimization Meets Reality

One issue with sleepmaxxing is that it often focuses on perfect routines and better scores, yet sleep specialists warn that trying to control every night can create more anxiety than rest. Researchers use the term orthosomnia for an excessive pursuit of ideal sleep, often driven by numbers that leave people worried before the next bedtime.

Sleep scientist Rebecca Robbins told ABC News that this stress can make people struggle again the following night. And when so much attention goes toward refining a routine, symptoms of an actual sleep disorder may be mistaken for a problem that another habit can fix.

Better sleep depends on consistent habits, but diagnosed sleep disorders also require the treatment recommended by a healthcare provider.

What the Sleepmaxxing Trend Says About Modern Health

Sleepmaxxing may have given better rest a new name, but experts expect the attention surrounding sleep to last far beyond the trend itself.

Research connecting healthy sleep with heart health and long-term brain function gives people a stronger reason to take nightly problems seriously. Greater attention to those problems should also help people recognize when poor sleep has moved beyond an occasional difficult night.

Symptoms such as persistent exhaustion, loud snoring, or waking up gasping deserve medical evaluation from a qualified healthcare provider. An evaluation can identify conditions such as sleep apnea and lead to the proper treatment.

With clearer guidance and consistent care, sleep is likely to join diet and exercise as a regular part of preventive health. Better rest, then, becomes easier to recognize in daily life through stronger focus and more energy after waking.

This story was produced by CPAP and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.