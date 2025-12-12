Rihanna's 'Only Girl (In the World)' music video joins billion views club

As fans wait to see if Rihanna will ever drop any new music, her video for the 2010 hit "Only Girl (In the World)" has earned over 1 billion views. The video, directed by Anthony Mandler, is now Rihanna's 13th video as a lead or collaborator of some sort to have passed the billion-views mark. Others include "Diamonds," "Work" featuring Drake, "Umbrella" feat. Jay-Z, "Man Down," Eminem's "Love the Way You Lie" and "The Monster," and Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For."

"Only Girl (In the World)" was the lead single from Rih's fifth studio album, Loud. It peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, among other charts, and became her fourth #1 song of 2010. The song won best dance/electronic recording at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards and also scored a victory at the 2012 ASCAP Pop Music Awards.

The song, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, is now certified seven-times Platinum.

Rihanna, who welcomed daughter Rocki Irish Mayers earlier this year, ends the year as one of Vogue's choices for best dressed people.

