Rihanna's "Diamonds" is now Diamond-certified

Rihanna's "Diamonds" is living up to its name.



Roc Nation announced Monday that the song has officially reached Diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America. That means it has sold 10 million equivalent song units since its release in 2012.



"Diamonds" marks Rihanna's third song to be certified Diamond, following 2010's "Love the Way You Lie" with Eminem, which was certified in 2013, and 2011's "We Found Love" with Calvin Harris, certified in 2023.



"Diamonds," which was co-written by pop hitmaker Sia, was the lead single from Rih's album Unapologetic. It spent three weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

