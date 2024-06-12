Rihanna would choose *this* actress to portray her in a biopic

If there was anyone Rihanna would like to have play her in a future biopic, it would be Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

The reason why: "Because she's got a nice forehead and she's fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me," she tells E! News, adding her belief that Russell has what it takes to truly bring her essence to life on the big screen.

"I want people to see me in that light," she continued. "Just gorgeous, she's stunning."

Rihanna shared her thoughts during the launch of her Fenty Hair line, out June 13. She also spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shut down all rumors that she is currently with child. She did, however, say she's open to having more.

"You know what, I hope so. I do," she shared.

"I would definitely have more kids," she later added.

Rihanna already shares sons RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.