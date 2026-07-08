Rihanna uplifts fan with cancer, jams to Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat'

Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating Costume Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rihanna appeared in a new Hollywood Unlocked YouTube segment with Jason Lee called Grocery Shopping With Rihanna!, where she encountered a fan who has cancer.

While standing in the checkout line at Bristol Farms in Southern California, the fan, who later revealed her name is Robyn, asked Rihanna for a photo while admitting she felt self-conscious.

"I look terrible. I live with cancer. Can I take a picture with you?" Robyn said, to which Rihanna replied, "You don't look terrible."

"I do. ... Everyone knows me. I don't have my wig on," she continued. "And your name's Robyn like mine."

Robyn told Rihanna she's a "big fan" and showed her a photo of herself wearing a wig.

"You know what I live for? A good hairline, honey. This is what I like to see," she said of Robyn's natural look. "Anytime you meet anybody, don't do that s***. You're fire just like that."

When Robyn asked if she could quote her on that, Rihanna responded, "Hell yeah ... verbatim," before reiterating, "Don't ever do that again."

“Thank you," Robyn said. "You make me feel good.”

Throughout the episode, Rih poses for pictures with fans and speaks to Yung Miami about how well "Spend Dat" is connecting with fans this summer.

"not Rihanna and Jason Lee called me mid-melt while my wig was off singing 'Spend Dat.' B****!!!!!!!!!" Miami wrote on Instagram alongside several crying-laughing emojis.

"Spend Dat" is now in the top 20 of <a href="https://www.billboard.com/charts/hot-100/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the <em>Billboard </em>Hot 100</a> and is #7 on Urban radio. The track has also been deemed one of the songs of the summer.

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