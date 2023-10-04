Rihanna steps out with A$AP Rocky on his birthday in New York City

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a fashionable date night this week.

The parents of two were photographed heading to Carbone in New York City on Tuesday night.

The "Diamonds" singer wore a black jacket from Cecile Bahnsen, while the "Am I Dreaming" rapper paired an oversized plaid blazer, gray knit sweater and light jeans with a pink Bottega Veneta bag.

Their night out comes almost a month after they shared new photos of their family, including sons RZA and Riot Rose.

Rihanna welcomed RZA in May 2022. She told British Vogue in February that giving birth to him was a beautiful experience and said her son's relationship with A$AP Rocky is "undeniable."

"The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire," she said.

The singer revealed she was pregnant with Riot Rose during her Super Bowl halftime show performance in February. The couple welcomed their second son earlier this year.

