Rihanna shares first ad as new face of J'Adore

Rihanna has unveiled her first ad as the new face of J'Adore.

Soundtracked to her song "Love on the Brain," the ad sees her as she walks down the halls of the Palace of Versailles in an all-black look, before changing to a gold gown and seemingly walking on water. At the end, she looks into the camera and says, “Your dreams, make them real.”

"Powerful, dazzling, and inspiring, Rihanna embodies the triumphant and free-spirited femininity of J'adore through the lens of [director] Steven Klein," Dior wrote of the clip on its YouTube channel. "J'adore and Rihanna, a new golden dream begins."

The campaign film comes after Rih announced she's become the newest face of the Dior perfume. “This scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women,” she said in a press release. “It is more than a perfume, it is a companion and a reference. I am especially touched to join this adventure and to contribute to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

In other Rih news, her Fenty Hair line is now being sold on Sephora's website and in all 700 of its stores. Products include The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment, The Rich One Moisture Repair Conditioner and The Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream.

"I'm really excited to bring Fenty Hair to Sephora so that everyone can get in on it," Rih said in a statement. "Hair is one of the most fun parts of beauty – I've had every hair color, style, cut. I love to switch it up. But to do that, you need to make sure your hair is healthy. Fenty Hair makes your hair stronger and healthier so that any style is possible for you, too."

