Rihanna is a big '90 Day Fiancé' fan, reality star says

Rihanna is apparently a big 90 Day Fiancé fan.



One of the stars from the TLC reality show, Yara Zaya, tells Page Six that the singer DM'd her on Instagram and let her know she loves the show.



"She DM'd me back in February 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby," Zaya says. "She told me she loved my storyline, and loves to watch the show."



She says Rihanna also told her "she hopes that she is just as a good mother as I am."

"I always loved her," Zaya adds. "I reached out to her first, but had no idea that she would ever reply back to me."



She tells Page Six she never planned to talk about her Rihanna moment, but she appreciated the singer's kind words when she was going through a tough time. The two now follow each other on Instagram.

