Rihanna, A$AP Rocky expecting 3rd child, rapper confirms

Rihanna is expecting baby No. 3.

The singer's baby news was confirmed Monday night at the 2025 Met Gala by her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

"It feels amazing, you know," A$AP Rocky told reporters after they congratulated him following media reports that the couple was expecting their third child, according to The Associated Press. "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up, and I'm glad everybody's happy for us, 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

Rihanna was spotted by paparazzi earlier on Monday wearing a fitted midi skirt and matching top, strategically concealing her belly with what looked like a fur coat as she entered a hotel lobby ahead of the gala.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs also shared a photo of the star walking amongst cars in the rain showing off her bump. He captioned the photo "Chance of showers," tagging Rihanna in the post.

This is Rihanna's third child with A$AP Rocky.

They previously welcomed son RZA in May 2022 and son Riot in August 2023.

ABC News has reached out to Rihanna's representative for comment.

