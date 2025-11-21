The Revolution’s Lisa Coleman on how her brother inspired Prince’s 'Around the World in a Day'

Cover of Prince and the Revolution's 'Around the World in a Day'/(NPG Records/Legacy Recordings)

Prince and the Revolution's seventh studio album, Around the World in a Day, has just been reissued to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The album has been remastered and remixed in Dolby Atmos for the first time, which means fans can enjoy hits like “Raspberry Beret” and “Pop Life” in upgraded audio.

The album foound Prince and the band experimenting with sounds that were vastly different from his previous record, the multi-Platinum smash Purple Rain. According to Revolution keyboardist Lisa Coleman, that was partly thanks to her brother, David Coleman.

"My brother was really an Arabic music fan, and he wrote this song called 'Around the World in a Day.' And Prince heard it and he freaked out, said, 'Can your brother come out here right now?'" she told ABC Audio. "And we recorded the song. And all those finger symbols that you hear, that's my brother David's fault."

Released April 22, 1985, Around the World in a Day went on to become Prince and the Revolution's second #1 album. "Raspberry Beret" peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and "Pop Life" landed at #7.

The new Around the World in a Day deluxe edition is a two-CD or three-LP set that includes a whole host of bonus material, including a nearly 22-minute 12-inch version of the track "America" and two versions of the song "4 the Tears In Your Eyes."

The reissue is also out now on streaming services and is available on CD, vinyl, limited-edition blue marble vinyl and picture disc, the latter available only on Prince's website. A limited-edition 7-inch box set featuring the album's four singles is also being released exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday on Nov. 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.