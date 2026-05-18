Report: Selena Gomez to star opposite Cate Blanchett in movie from 'The Brutalist' director

Selena Gomez is moving deeper into Oscar territory.

After appearing in the Oscar-winning film Emilia Pérez, Variety reports that Selena will star in a new movie from Brady Corbet, director of the Oscar-winning film The Brutalist. Also starring is Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender.

ABC Audio has reached out to Selena's reps.

Plot details for the film are still under wraps. Last year, Brady told The Hollywood Reporter that his next film would be "an X-rated movie" that "takes place mostly in the 1970s," adding that it also "spans from the 19th century into the present day." He added, "The film is really, really genre-defying."

Over the years, Selena has been nominated multiple times for a Golden Globe Award, and has also received nominations for an Emmy and a BAFTA. She's also won an Actor Award, formerly known as a SAG Award, and shared a Cannes Film Festival award for best actress with her Emilia Pérez co-stars.

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