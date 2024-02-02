Report: Roc Nation will not host its annual pre-Grammy brunch

Each year ahead of the Grammys, the who's who of Black music and Hollywood gather at Jay-Z's famed Roc Nation Brunch. But this year, according to Page Six, that won't be happening.

The site reports its been told through a source that Jay and his label won't host the annual event, which might've taken place on Saturday, one day before Sunday's Grammys.

There are no details about why the party has been canceled, but Page Six also says a music insider dished that Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, are expected to attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala on Saturday.

Past guests of the brunch include Rihanna, Janelle Monáe, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill and Ella Mai.

