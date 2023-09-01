Report: Rihanna makes huge donation to support homeless veterans

Rihanna has reportedly made a "huge" donation to the Always for the People Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates for homeless veterans and victims of systemic injustice.

A source told Page Six that Rihanna reached out to the organization's founder, Sennett Devermont, about donating to the foundation, which is based in Los Angeles.

After they spoke on the phone, Devermont “distributed hundreds of hygiene kits, socks, clothes, sleeping bags, food, 50-plus pairs of shoes, toilet paper, dog food, you name it,” the source said.

While a source said that Rihanna could not show her support physically as "things are crazy with the new babies," in 2022 she appeared in person to support the homeless and disabled veterans who live at the encampment outside of the VA Medical Center in LA while she was pregnant with her first child, RZA.

Rihanna recently welcomed her second son with A$AP Rocky.

