Report: Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer are no more

After weeks of much internet conversation about Keke Palmer's relationship with Darius Jackson, the father of her baby boy, Leodis, the two of them are apparently no longer a couple.

According to a source who spoke to People, Jackson has "moved on."

The news comes the same day Keke promoted the newly released music video and song "Boyfriend" by Usher, which features the actress as the main girl.

The highly talked about visual, referred to by fans as "genius marketing," arrived a month after Usher serenaded Keke at one of his Las Vegas residency shows. The moment created quite a stir and viral backlash against Jackson, who criticized the outfit Keke was wearing.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson tweeted at the time.

Per People, the source said Jackson is focused on an acting career and no longer wants the drama following him.

As for co-parenting their son, who was born in February, the source said he and Keke are making it work.

"You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents," the source noted.

Upon the release of the "Boyfriend" music video, Keke penned a message to Usher, thanking him for the opportunity.

"I know I'm a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU," she wrote. "Thank you for making a dream come true."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.