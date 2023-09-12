Remembering PNB Rock one year after his death

Today marks one year since rapper PNB Rock died at age 30.

On September 12, 2022, the Philadelphia native was fatally shot during a robbery while dining at the popular Los Angeles eatery Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles.

PNB's rising rap career was cut short when, according to LAPD, he and his girlfriend were approached by a suspect who pulled a firearm and demanded jewelry and other items from the rapper. The suspect shot PNB multiple times, and he died as a result of the shooting.

Police later identified Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect along with two members of his family.

PNB's untimely death shocked the music world and launched widespread conversation about the safety of musicians and other celebrities who share their locations online, for PNB's location at the time of his death was reportedly tagged on social media.

PNB, born Rakim Allen, was beloved in his hometown of Philadelphia and by fans across the world. He gained mainstream attention in 2016 with his song "Selfish," was featured in XXL Magazine's freshman class of rappers to watch in 2017 and released a number of hits that charted on Billboard's Hot 100, including "Everyday We Lit" featuring YFN Lucci and "Dangerous" featuring Jeremih and fellow Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.

PNB Rock is survived by his two daughters, Milan Allen and Xuri Li Sibounheuang.

