The Recording Academy Honors celebrates Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk Franklin

The Black Music Collective's Recording Academy Honors took place in Los Angeles Thursday, celebrating Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk Franklin.

Pharrell received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award following a speech by Tyler, The Creator, who called him his "North Star" and credited him as a mentor who shaped his musical journey, Billboard reports. Pharrell followed with a speech, calling music a "skeleton key" that opened every door in his life and emphasizing that all genres trace back to Black music.

He also addressed current events with a prayer for national leaders. “I want to pray for the leaders of this nation … the ones who are giving these orders," he said. "I’m praying they find in their hearts some empathy, some grace and, most importantly, some mercy for people who may not have been born in this country."

A tribute performance followed, featuring Justin Timberlake, Clipse and Leon Thomas.

Brandy, the recipient of the Black Music Icon Award, was honored with performances by Kehlani, Coco Jones and FLO, with Raven-Symone appearing among the dancers. Brandy also performed "Almost Doesn't Count" and became emotional while accepting her award, saying it reignited her passion and reminded her she's "very much alive."

Kirk also received the Black Music Icon Award, delivering a speech about faith, grace and love before performing his hits with the Voice of Fire choir.

Another highlight came when Eve finally received a Grammy for her contribution to The Roots' "You Got Me" more than 20 years after the song won best rap performance in 2000. Recording CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he wanted to "make it right."

The Grammys will air on CBS Sunday, with Tyler among the performers of the night.

The 2027 show will air on ABC.

