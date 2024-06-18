Reason announces split from Top Dawg Entertainment

Top Dawg Entertainment is down another member. Following Kendrick Lamar's departure in 2022, Reason has announced he's leaving the label.

"The last seven years have been incredible and I appreciate all the time and experiences that have come within that span of time," he begins a post shared Tuesday. "I can't even put into words the surreal feelings I've had of being able to share my thoughts, expressions, emotions, stories and experiences with you all through the platform provided to me by Top Dawg Entertainment. With that being said, it comes with great appreciation and excitement that I want to announce my split from TDE."

He also expressed gratitude to label CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith "for giving me a chance to live out my dream" and "understanding my decision to travel a different path over the years." He also thanked the fans and artists "who embraced me" throughout his journey.

"Thank you guys for the time and a huge thanks to everyone for this experience. Excited for what comes next," Reason concluded. He'd been signed to the label since 2003.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.