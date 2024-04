The 20th anniversary celebration of Prince's 28th studio album, Musicology, continues with the digital release of "Magnificent," which originally came out as a virtual B-side to the album's title track.

This is the first time the song has ever been released to streaming services; it was sourced from master tapes discovered in Prince’s legendary vault.

You can listen to "Magnificent" now via digital outlets.

It follows “United States of Division,” another virtual B-side, which was released to streaming services for the first time in early April.

Musicology was originally handed out to fans who attended Prince's Musicology Tour, which ran from March to September 2004. It was released in retail outlets in April 2004.

