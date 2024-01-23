Rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty to gang charge

Rapper YFN Lucci, known for songs "Everyday We Lit" and "Key to the Streets," has pleaded guilty to gang charges connected to a racketeering case in Atlanta, Georgia.

ABC affiliate WSB reports the rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, could serve 10 years in prison as part of a 20-year sentence, after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Part of Bennett's plea deal includes time served, which started when he surrendered to charges in January 2021. He has already served three years and will be eligible for parole in three and half months, WSB says. If granted parole, he will then be released and serve the rest of the sentence on probation.

In May 2021, Bennett was one of a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page racketeering case involving the Bloods street gang. Documents about the case mention the murder of James Adams; earlier reports say Bennett was an alleged driver during the crime.

