Rapper Travis Scott arrested overnight in Miami

Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to jail records.

Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked at 4:35 a.m. local time, according to jail records. Jail records also note that he submitted a bond of $650 and was expected to be released.

Scott, 33, is set to kick off the European leg of his Circus Maximus Tour next week, starting with two performances in the Netherlands on June 28 and June 30.

He is then set to tour all across the continent throughout July and the beginning of August before heading to Brazil on Sept. 13 to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival.

Scott was also involved in a fight at a nightclub where he was performing in New York City on March 1, 2023, with the New York Police Department issuing an arrest warrant for the star. He allegedly punched a sound engineer who was working at Club Nebula and damaged $12,000 in sound equipment, according to police.

Scott's lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, at the time called it "a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation." Scott reportedly reached a settlement with the club and was never arrested.

