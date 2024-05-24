Rapper Sean Kingston arrested following raid at Florida mansion: Sheriff

Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested in California following a SWAT raid of his rented South Florida mansion, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was arrested "without incident" in Fort Irwin, California, on numerous fraud and theft charges and will be booked into a San Bernadino jail, investigators said in a press release.

Earlier on Thursday, Miami ABC News affiliate WPLG reported the rapper's mother, Janice Turner, was arrested on fraud charges following a raid at a residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Southwest Ranches is located about 22 miles southwest of Miami, Florida.

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney representing the rapper and his mother told WPLG, "We are aware of some of the allegations" being made against the two.

"We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother," Rosenblatt said.

Following the arrest of Turner, Kingston posted on Instagram, "People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! … My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

ABC News has reached out to a rep for Kingston for comment.

