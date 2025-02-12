R. Kelly loses appeal of sex trafficking and racketeering case

R&B singer R. Kelly lost an appeal of his conviction Wednesday after a federal appeals court rejected his claim that the evidence against him was insufficient.

Kelly challenged evidence that showed he would isolate women and girls from friends and family, control nearly every aspect of their lives and abuse them verbally, physically and sexually. He'd been convicted in Brooklyn, New York, in 2021 of racketeering, sex trafficking and other charges, and in 2022 of child sex charges, including charges of producing images of child sexual abuse in Chicago.

“We conclude that the evidence was sufficient as to all counts,” the opinion from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said. “There is also overwhelming evidence that Kelly was further enabled to gain access to his victims because of his fame as a renowned singer and performer, a reputation his associates helped him maintain. Indeed, the evidence indicates that Kelly principally relied on his reputation to entice young girls into his orbit -- he dangled his influence and clout in the industry to reach his victims.”

The appeals court said it was "neither arbitrary nor irrational" that multiple people were allowed to testify that Kelly gave them herpes without disclosing his diagnosis, according to The Associated Press. They add it was not prejudicial that seven accusers who were minors when Kelly abused them were allowed to testify and that the trial judge allowed jurors to view graphic videos.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is known for work including "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Trapped in the Closet."

