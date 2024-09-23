Questlove's Earth, Wind & Fire documentary in the works

Questlove has another documentary in the works. He announced he's working on telling the story of Earth, Wind & Fire.

"The story of how a band led by a genius from Chicago changed our way of thinking, our minds and our hearts. Having been baptized in the Afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I've learned about them, I've learned about us & more importantly, I've learned and rediscovered myself in the process," he captioned an announcement teaser on Instagram. "I'm so excited to be part of the process of preserving their positive but very vulnerable and real story of Soul, Self & Struggle. This is the story of joy, persistence, love, pain, magic and self discovery. This is Earth, Wind & Fire."

Per Deadline, the Earth, Wind & Fire doc has been approved by the band and the estate of late member Maurice White. It will feature exclusive access to their audio and visual recordings, as well as their written material.

"We look forward to this in-depth journey of our band, and are so excited to have Questlove directing the documentary," Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.