'Queens Court' star London Charles on the differences between London and Deelishis

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

London Charles is royalty on season 2 of Queens Court, where she and sister queens Lisa Raye McCoy and K. Michelle go on a quest for love. The show marks her return to reality television after first appearing on the dating game show The Flavor of Love as Deelishis. London tells ABC Audio that she and Deelishis have quite a few differences.

"Deelishis [is] kind of shy. She has one agenda: to go in the room and I won't say dominate, but ... to go in and show up," London says. "People don't expect her to speak. She doesn't have to necessarily have a voice, but have a presence," one that happens to be sexy.

"But London, I take my wig off, I cook, I go to church, we dance, we laugh, we watch movies. ... She's a lover," London continues, noting she loves Christ, kids and going to school.

Though she's reintroducing herself and looking for love as London, she acknowledges that she loves Deelishis, too.

"That's the brand," London says. "That's the bread and butter."

The second season of Queens Court is available to stream on Peacock, with new episodes airing Sundays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

